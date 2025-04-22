WBRZ'S 70 for 70: People who have appeared on Channel 2 since it went on air

Over the last 70 years, WBRZ has seen countless personalities, newsmakers, community servants and celebrities come onto our air. As part of our celebration of Channel 2's anniversary, here is a list of 70 people who have appeared on air since we began.

John Pastorek will have interviews with some of the people on the list - they'll be linked here!

70 news makers, movers and shakers, community servants who have informed, influenced and inspired our community. They’ve appeared on WBRZ over the last 70 years.

1.Michael Acaldo

2. Seimone Augustus

3. Skip Bertman

4. Kathleen Blanco

5. Dale Brown

6. Major Reginald Brown

7. Grace Broussard

8. Butch Browning

9. Joe Burrow

10. D.D. Breaux

11. Sharon Weston-Broome

12. Roger Cador

13. Billy Cannon

14. Holly Clegg

15. Andrea Clesi

16. Sister Linda Constantin

17. Willie Davenport

18. Jimmie Davis

19. Paula Pennington de la Bretonne

20. Donna Douglas

21. Jayden Daniels

22. Paul Dietzel

23. W.W. “Woody” Dumas

24. Edwin Edwards

25. Mike Foster

26. Ernest Gaines

27. Jim Garrison

28. John Fred Gourrier

29. Todd Graves

30. Sue Gunter

31. Melvin “Kip” Holden

32. Lt. General Russel Honore

33. Jay Johnson

34. Rev. T. J. Jemison

35. Bobby Jindal

36. Johnnie Jones

37. Price LeBlanc

38. John Mahaffey

39. Dr. Katherine O’Neal

40. Shaquille O’Neal

41. Bishop Stanley Ott

42. Judge John Parker

43. Mary Evelyn Parker

44. Claude “Doc” Pennington

45. Bob Pettit

46. Justice Catherine “Kitty” Kimball

47. Chris Thomas King

48. Mary Landrieu

49. Russell Long

50. Gaylynne Mack

51. Mary Manheim

52. Douglas Manship Sr.

53. Paula Garvey Manship

54. Richard Manship

55. Pete Maravich

56. SJ Montalbano “Sam Montel”

57. Henson Moore

58. Warren Morris

59. Kim Mulkey

60. Brooks Read

61. Angel Reese

62. Pete Richardson

63. Eddie Robinson

64. Charles “Buddy” Roemer

65. Donna Saurage

66. Pat Screen

67. Pat Shingleton

68. Brittany Spears

69. Jimmy Swaggart

70. Doug Williams