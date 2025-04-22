Latest Weather Blog
WBRZ'S 70 for 70: People who have appeared on Channel 2 since it went on air
Over the last 70 years, WBRZ has seen countless personalities, newsmakers, community servants and celebrities come onto our air. As part of our celebration of Channel 2's anniversary, here is a list of 70 people who have appeared on air since we began.
John Pastorek will have interviews with some of the people on the list - they'll be linked here!
70 news makers, movers and shakers, community servants who have informed, influenced and inspired our community. They’ve appeared on WBRZ over the last 70 years.
1.Michael Acaldo
2. Seimone Augustus
3. Skip Bertman
4. Kathleen Blanco
5. Dale Brown
6. Major Reginald Brown
7. Grace Broussard
8. Butch Browning
9. Joe Burrow
10. D.D. Breaux
11. Sharon Weston-Broome
12. Roger Cador
13. Billy Cannon
14. Holly Clegg
15. Andrea Clesi
16. Sister Linda Constantin
17. Willie Davenport
18. Jimmie Davis
19. Paula Pennington de la Bretonne
20. Donna Douglas
21. Jayden Daniels
22. Paul Dietzel
23. W.W. “Woody” Dumas
24. Edwin Edwards
25. Mike Foster
26. Ernest Gaines
27. Jim Garrison
28. John Fred Gourrier
29. Todd Graves
30. Sue Gunter
31. Melvin “Kip” Holden
32. Lt. General Russel Honore
33. Jay Johnson
34. Rev. T. J. Jemison
35. Bobby Jindal
36. Johnnie Jones
37. Price LeBlanc
38. John Mahaffey
39. Dr. Katherine O’Neal
40. Shaquille O’Neal
41. Bishop Stanley Ott
42. Judge John Parker
43. Mary Evelyn Parker
44. Claude “Doc” Pennington
45. Bob Pettit
46. Justice Catherine “Kitty” Kimball
47. Chris Thomas King
48. Mary Landrieu
49. Russell Long
50. Gaylynne Mack
51. Mary Manheim
52. Douglas Manship Sr.
53. Paula Garvey Manship
54. Richard Manship
55. Pete Maravich
56. SJ Montalbano “Sam Montel”
57. Henson Moore
58. Warren Morris
59. Kim Mulkey
60. Brooks Read
61. Angel Reese
62. Pete Richardson
63. Eddie Robinson
64. Charles “Buddy” Roemer
65. Donna Saurage
66. Pat Screen
67. Pat Shingleton
68. Brittany Spears
69. Jimmy Swaggart
70. Doug Williams
