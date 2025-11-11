70 for 70: Legendary LSU coach Paul Dietzel's legacy remains in Death Valley nearly 70 years later

BATON ROUGE — After LSU football coach and athletic director Paul Dietzel retired, he picked up a palette and paintbrush.

One of his favorite paintings he did was a purple and gold moment frozen in time entitled "The Way We Were."

The painting was a tribute to Dietzel's legendary team, anchored by All-American Billy Cannon, which would win LSU its first National Championship in football in 1958. The painting also encapsulated Dietzel's innovative three-platoon system, in which he created a white team, a go team and the iconic Chinese Bandits.

Dietzel's legacy remains on the field today, being credited as the designer of the iconic gold, white and purple uniforms the Tigers still wear a variation of to this day.