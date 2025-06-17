70 for 70: Butch Browning

BATON ROUGE - WBRZ's 70 for 70 will profile some of the personalities who have been on Channel 2's air since it went to broadcast 70 years ago.

This week on 70 for 70, it's a man born to be a firefighter, former State Fire Marshal Butch Browning.

Browning spent his career in service of and honoring those who put their lives on the line from Louisiana all the way to New York City. Over his career, he wore many hats as a volunteer, a fire chief and the State Fire Marshal for 14 years.

Over that time, he appeared on Sunday Journal many times, talking fire safety and how to protect your life and your property. He once told JP the number one tip to keeps safe was to manage your smoke alarms.

Browning spoke with WBRZ about walked us through many fires, including the St. Landry Parish church arsons in 2019.

He also spent time talking about his pride and joy: the Louisiana Fallen Firefighters Memorial.

All this and more in this week's 70 for 70.

You can find the full 70 for 70 list here.