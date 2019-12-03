34°
Ravenous fans snatch up hunks of Tiger Stadium sod, clear out supply in minutes
Former EBR school superintendent on leave, accused of abusing student in PA
Teen attacked, shot walking home in neighborhood off Central Thruway
Freezing temperatures possible tonight
BATON ROUGE - LSU fans had a chance to take a piece of Tiger Stadium home Monday, and it didn't take long for them to snatch up every single yard.... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, December 01 2019 Dec 1, 2019 Sunday, December 01, 2019 5:50:44 PM CST December 01, 2019 in Top Story
PITTSBURGH, Penn.- The embattled former East Baton Rouge Parish school superintendent known for his combative attitude and abrasive behavior landed in Pennsylvania where he's now accused of abusing a student.... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, December 02 2019 Dec 2, 2019 Monday, December 02, 2019 4:29:29 PM CST December 02, 2019 in Top Story
BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies set up a perimeter Monday as they searched a neighborhood off the Central Thruway for three people who attacked and shot a teenager walking home.... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, December 02 2019 Dec 2, 2019 Monday, December 02, 2019 3:09:14 PM CST December 02, 2019 in Top Story
A dry, reinforcing cold front will bring even cooler temperatures to the region through Tuesday. A light freeze is possible. THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: On Monday, high... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, December 02 2019 Dec 2, 2019 Monday, December 02, 2019 6:26:23 AM CST December 02, 2019 in Weather

Coach O thanks LSU fans after wild regular season
Coach O thanks LSU fans after wild regular season
BATON ROUGE - As LSU wraps up their undefeated 2019 regular season, Coach O is thanking the fans. "I... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, December 02 2019 Dec 2, 2019 Monday, December 02, 2019 7:03:00 PM CST December 02, 2019 in News
LSU President F. King Alexander being eyed...
LSU President F. King Alexander being eyed for University of California job
BATON ROUGE - LSU's president is on the shortlist of candidates for one of the top college jobs in all... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, December 02 2019 Dec 2, 2019 Monday, December 02, 2019 6:13:00 PM CST December 02, 2019 in News
St. George argues Baton Rouge mayor's lawsuit is illegitimate
St. George argues Baton Rouge mayor's lawsuit is illegitimate
In a filing made Dec. 2, the leaders of St. George argued that the Baton Rouge government has no basis... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, December 02 2019 Dec 2, 2019 Monday, December 02, 2019 5:23:00 PM CST December 02, 2019 in News
Murder charge announced in death of fighters' stepdaughter
Murder charge announced in death of fighters' stepdaughter
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Prosecutors say the man investigators consider the lone suspect in the shooting death of the stepdaughter... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, December 02 2019 Dec 2, 2019 Monday, December 02, 2019 5:18:26 PM CST December 02, 2019 in News
Jimmy Carter hospitalized for urinary tract infection
Jimmy Carter hospitalized for urinary tract infection
AMERICUS, Ga. (AP) - A spokeswoman says former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has been admitted to a south Georgia hospital... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, December 02 2019 Dec 2, 2019 Monday, December 02, 2019 5:12:40 PM CST December 02, 2019 in News
19-year-old killed in deadly crash on I-55 Monday morning
19-year-old killed in deadly crash on I-55 Monday morning
RUDDOCK - A 19-year-old from Baton Rouge was killed in a crash on the elevated area of I-55 between Ponchatoula... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, December 02 2019 Dec 2, 2019 Monday, December 02, 2019 3:02:26 PM CST December 02, 2019 in News
Bus driver lost control in attempt to...
Bus driver lost control in attempt to miss hitting deer on rural EBR highway Monday
BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding to a reported crash involving a school bus with at least two people trapped... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, December 02 2019 Dec 2, 2019 Monday, December 02, 2019 2:19:00 PM CST December 02, 2019 in News
Probe can't determine cause of Minneapolis high-rise fire
Probe can't determine cause of Minneapolis high-rise fire
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Fire officials say they haven't been able to determine the cause of a high-rise apartment fire that... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, December 02 2019 Dec 2, 2019 Monday, December 02, 2019 1:58:24 PM CST December 02, 2019 in News
Wanted man, unlicensed driver killed in Denham Springs crash
Wanted man, unlicensed driver killed in Denham Springs crash
DENHAM SPRINGS – Two people were killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Denham Springs. According to... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, December 02 2019 Dec 2, 2019 Monday, December 02, 2019 12:32:00 PM CST December 02, 2019 in News
Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office searches for an escaped inmate
Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office searches for an escaped inmate
ALEXANDRIA - Authorities in Alexandria are searching for an inmate who escaped the Rapides Detention Center on Sunday. According... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, December 02 2019 Dec 2, 2019 Monday, December 02, 2019 12:00:00 PM CST December 02, 2019 in News
Police step in during domestic dispute, arrest one on charges of abuse
Police step in during domestic dispute, arrest one on charges of abuse
BATON ROUGE – Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they had to intervene when a woman’s boyfriend tried... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, December 02 2019 Dec 2, 2019 Monday, December 02, 2019 11:10:00 AM CST December 02, 2019 in News
Florida flight diverted after woman fakes medical emergency
Florida flight diverted after woman fakes medical emergency
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - A woman demanding a larger seat on an American Airlines flight was taken into custody after... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, December 02 2019 Dec 2, 2019 Monday, December 02, 2019 10:58:06 AM CST December 02, 2019 in News
