Ravenous fans snatch up hunks of Tiger Stadium sod, clear out supply in minutes

BATON ROUGE - LSU fans had a chance to take a piece of Tiger Stadium home Monday, and it didn't take long for them to snatch up every single yard.

LSU Athletics announced Sunday it would allow fans to take home sod from Tiger Stadium just days after the team finished up its undefeated 2019 regular season. The university says it was tearing up the field for stadium improvements and opted to give fans unique souvenirs rather than disposing of the sod.

“I wanted to get some of the grass, the turf, for my grandsons who are LSU Football fanatics,” Ginger Ford said.

Around 3500 square feet, or 15-20 pallets, amounting to more than 3,300 slabs of Tiger Stadium sod were dropped off outside Alex Box stadium for fans to pick up for free.

“It was a madhouse,” Laura Saloom said.

The giveaway was set to begin at 4 p.m., but the antsy fans had other ideas.

“By the time I got up here, I was like maybe 20 cars from getting in, and there was no grass. People were running back and forth, curse fights breaking out,” Terry Magee, who drove from Shreveport, said.

The giveaway, initially planned to last for about two hours, was over in a matter of minutes.