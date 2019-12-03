34°
Latest Weather Blog
WBRZ News
BATON ROUGE - LSU fans had a chance to take a piece of Tiger Stadium home Monday, and it didn't take long for them to snatch up every single yard.... More >>
PITTSBURGH, Penn.- The embattled former East Baton Rouge Parish school superintendent known for his combative attitude and abrasive behavior landed in Pennsylvania where he's now accused of abusing a student.... More >>
BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies set up a perimeter Monday as they searched a neighborhood off the Central Thruway for three people who attacked and shot a teenager walking home.... More >>
Grid
List
BATON ROUGE - As LSU wraps up their undefeated 2019 regular season, Coach O is thanking the fans. "I... More >>
in
BATON ROUGE - LSU's president is on the shortlist of candidates for one of the top college jobs in all... More >>
in
In a filing made Dec. 2, the leaders of St. George argued that the Baton Rouge government has no basis... More >>
in
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Prosecutors say the man investigators consider the lone suspect in the shooting death of the stepdaughter... More >>
in
AMERICUS, Ga. (AP) - A spokeswoman says former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has been admitted to a south Georgia hospital... More >>
in
RUDDOCK - A 19-year-old from Baton Rouge was killed in a crash on the elevated area of I-55 between Ponchatoula... More >>
in
BATON ROUGE - Officials are responding to a reported crash involving a school bus with at least two people trapped... More >>
in
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Fire officials say they haven't been able to determine the cause of a high-rise apartment fire that... More >>
in
DENHAM SPRINGS – Two people were killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Denham Springs. According to... More >>
in
ALEXANDRIA - Authorities in Alexandria are searching for an inmate who escaped the Rapides Detention Center on Sunday. According... More >>
in
BATON ROUGE – Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they had to intervene when a woman’s boyfriend tried... More >>
in
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - A woman demanding a larger seat on an American Airlines flight was taken into custody after... More >>
in
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Want to be a guest on the Noon News?
Want someone from your event or organization to be a guest on the Noon News? Click here to fill out our Noon News Guest Request form!
News Video
-
Another delay on vote to consolidate Ascension Parish sewer system
-
Ravenous fans snatch up hunks of Tiger Stadium sod, clear out supply...
-
DA looking into payments that may be criminal in Sorrento
-
Coach O thanks LSU fans after wild regular season
-
Ravenous fans snatch up hunks of Tiger Stadium sod, clear out supply...