WBRZ RETRO WEEK: Pat Shingleton looks back on legacy at Channel 2, work in Baton Rouge community

BATON ROUGE — Chief forecaster Pat Shingleton worked at WBRZ for four decades, covering weather events like Hurricane Katrina and giving back to the community.

Shingleton’s legacy in Baton Rouge is vast, hosting firehouse cookouts, starting a game show and putting his name behind multiple causes he believed in, helping those in need.

"They never told me no… I always had the opportunity for television experimentation. I enjoyed being able to be some assemblage of talent in some capacity,” Shingleton, who started at WBRZ in 1981, said.

Even after retiring in 2021, he’s only slowed down a little bit.

Shingleton still organizes the annual Wearin’ of the Green Parade, which itself entered its 40th year in 2025. He’s still collecting Coats for Kids and helping to Fill a Prescription for the Needy every year.

Since leaving Channel 2, Shingleton’s legacy at WBRZ lives on. His son, Michael, worked as a reporter and now sits at the desk as an evening anchor. Shingleton’s daughter-in-law, Brittany Weiss, helps the capital region community with 2 On Your Side investigations.

“There's no better example of a community relation than WBRZ Channel 2 and this family," Shingleton said.

Shingleton and his daughter in-law sat down for a live interview earlier this week as WBRZ celebrated its 70th anniversary with Retro Week.

At 74, Shingleton said he is spending more time with his family, including his grandchildren.

"I think I'm good for another 26 years by the time I hit 100, it might be a little bit dicey,” he joked.

Watch more of WBRZ’s celebration of 70 years of local and community-driven coverage on YouTube at the playlist below: