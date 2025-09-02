70 for 70: Stanley Ott served as Baton Rouge's third bishop

BATON ROUGE — Stanley Ott was named the third bishop of Baton Rouge in 1983.

When he was named bishop, Ott said he wanted to be God's instrument and try his hardest to avoid being an obstacle to God's grace.

During his time serving the Diocese of Baton Rouge, Ott fostered unity among Catholics and non-Catholics alike, becoming known as Baton Rouge's Man for All Seasons.

"He is truly what a Christian is all about," former Mayor Tom Ed McHugh said of Ott.

Letting his light shine in humility and self-sacrifice, Ott served in soup kitchens and in hospitals where he consoled the hopeless. He also ministered in prisons before dying at age 65 in 1992.