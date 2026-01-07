68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Southern's leading rusher will return for 2026 season

Wednesday, January 07 2026
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - Southern running back Trey Holly will return to the Bluff in 2026, he announced on social media.

Holly spent the 2025 season with the Jags as a walk-on, but quickly made an impact.

He ended his redshirt sophomore season as the fourth best rusher in the SWAC with 169 carries for 869 yards and nine touchdowns. Holly averaged 5.1 yards per carry.

The former four-star tail back will spend another year on the Bluff, and now he will get to learn from new head coach Marshall Faulk. Faulk is a Pro Football Hall of Fame running back himself.

Southern is continuing it's rebuild under Faulk with a brand new coaching staff and new additions through the transfer portal. 

