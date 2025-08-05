70 for 70: Donna Douglas

ZACHARY - WBRZ's 70 for 70 will profile some of the personalities who have been on Channel 2's air since it began broadcasting 70 years ago.

This week on 70 for 70, saddle up with the Beverly Hillbillies and remember Donna Douglas, one of the hit TV show's stars — and a Zachary native.

Douglas played Elly May, the tomboy who loved all kinds of critters. She was born in Pride, Louisiana, and was selected as Miss Baton Rouge and Miss New Orleans in 1957.

She died in 2015 at the age of 82. Her estate was auctioned off for millions as people tried to get their hands on Hillbilly history.