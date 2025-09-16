Latest Weather Blog
70 for 70: Douglas Manship started WBRZ, continuing his family's legacy in Baton Rouge journalism
BATON ROUGE — Journalism was in Douglas Manship's blood, well before he started WBRZ.
He was born into a family that rescued Baton Rouge newspapers at the turn of the 20th century. The Manships later went on to become pioneers in broadcasting.
Young Doug Manship worked as a reporter at his family's newspaper and as an announcer of WJBO, the station his family put on the air in 1934.
But Manship's career in broadcasting was cut short in 1942 when he joined the Army Air Corps as a private. When he left the service two years later, he was Captain Douglas Manship.
After the war, he bought the license to start a TV station in Baton Rouge, a station that would become WBRZ in 1955.
Manship would run the station for more than 15 years before returning to newspapers in the 1970s to help his brother Charles.
Manship would eventually be inducted into LSU's Journalism Hall of Fame, while the station received two Peabody Awards for Outstanding Journalism.
Doug Manship died in 1999, but his legacy lives on at WBRZ.
