Madison Prep boys hoops beats Central in nailbiter

2 hours 48 minutes 48 seconds ago Friday, January 09 2026 Jan 9, 2026 January 09, 2026 9:28 PM January 09, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The Madison Prep boys basketball team improved to 13-4 on the season with a close win over Central.

The Chargers trailed by two at the half, but edged the Wildcats 54-53. 

