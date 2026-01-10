64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
I-12 Eastbound reopens near South Satsuma Road after closing due to 18-wheeler crash

1 hour 34 minutes 43 seconds ago Saturday, January 10 2026 Jan 10, 2026 January 10, 2026 5:12 PM January 10, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — I-12 Eastbound has been reopened near the South Satsuma Road exit after closing this morning following an 18-wheeler crash, according to the Walker Police Department.

Emergency responders said the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. when the 18-wheeler rolled into the median, leaving the vehicle overturned on the left side of the road.

According to responders, there were no reported injuries.

