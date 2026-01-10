Latest Weather Blog
Protestors gather in Baton Rouge in response to fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis
BATON ROUGE — Protestors gathered on the corner of Jefferson Highway and Corporate Boulevard on Saturday in response to the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE officer in Minneapolis on Wednesday.
The protest hosted by Indivisible Baton Rouge aimed to "reject violence, injustice and indifference" through speeches, chants and picket signs.
"This is not about politics. It is about humanity," Lead Organizer Lisa King said. "What's going with the lack of transparency in this country is just not democratic. We are a republic and we need to keep our democratic values. I hate that we're so divided."
Indivisible Baton Rouge is a grassroots group of activists that fights for liberty, justice and equity. The group hopes to advocate for policies that advance economic, racial, gender and environmental justice.
"We cannot allow tragedies like this to go unnoticed or to become America's new normal."
More information about Indivisible Baton Rouge can be found here.
