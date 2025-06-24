70 for 70: D.D. Breaux

BATON ROUGE - WBRZ's 70 for 70 will profile some of the personalities who have been on Channel 2's air since it went to broadcast 70 years ago.

This week on 70 for 70, it's LSU's legendary gymnastics coach D.D. Breaux.

Breaux built LSU's gymnastics team into a national powerhouse that competes regularly for championship titles.

Whether it was in a meet or in the athletics scene pre-Title IX, D.D. Breaux was never one to be denied.

She took Friday nights to new heights and inspired the next generation of young gymnasts.

