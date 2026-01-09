LSU's Thomas listed as doubtful ahead of matchup with No. 11 Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE - The LSU men's basketball team will likely be without its best player for the third straight game.

Tiger point guard Dedan Thomas is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against No. 11 Vanderbilt, according to an SEC availability report.

SEC Injury Report for Saturday’s game between LSU and Vanderbilt. pic.twitter.com/yATh8OXBvY — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 10, 2026

LSU is 0-2 without Thomas, who is averaging 16 points and seven assists a game. Thomas suffered a non-contact leg injury last week before the Tigers opened SEC play.

The Tigers play Vanderbilt at noon Saturday on SEC Network.