77°
Latest Weather Blog
70 for 70: Skip Bertman
WBRZ's 70 for 70 will profile some of the personalities who have been on Channel 2's air since it went to broadcast 70 years ago.
This week on 70 for 70, relive some of LSU Baseball's glory days with Skip Bertman.
You can see the full 70 for 70 list here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: 2025 Baton Rouge Improv Festival
-
St. Gabriel Police investigating shooting; bicyclist hit with projectile Friday
-
LDH announces waste-fighting initiatives, other priorities Monday
-
Bill to establish rules for proposed St. George Community School System set...
-
Bonnet Carre' Spillway tested Monday morning as the Mississippi River continues to...