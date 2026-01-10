56°
One dead, another injured following shooting on Wood Street
BATON ROUGE — Authorities responded to a fatal shooting on Wood Street Saturday night.
According to officials, the shooting left one woman dead and another person injured.
The injured victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
