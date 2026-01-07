68°
Kellen Moore and Mickey Loomis reflect on 2025 Saints season
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints 2025 season has come and gone, but it wasn't all bad.
The Black and Gold went on a four game winning streak towards the end of the season. It was their best run since the Sean Payton era.
Now that the season has concluded, general manager Mickey Loomis and first-year head coach Kellen Moore met with the media to reflect on the year.
Loomis shared how proud he was of Moore for handling the adversity and coaching the Saints to a 6-11 record.
The Saints will now turn their attention to the 2026 NFL Draft in April. New Orleans has the No. 8 pick in the first round.
