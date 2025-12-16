70 for 70: Russell Long continued his father's political dynasty as longtime U.S. Senator

BATON ROUGE — The Long family was a Louisiana political dynasty for decades, starting with infamous Gov. Huey Long, the Kingfish known for his populist rhetoric and "Share Our Wealth" program.

Huey's son Russell Long followed in his father's footsteps, serving as U.S. Senator from 1948 to 1987. During his time on the Hill, he eventually rose to chair the Senate Finance Committee in 1966.

Reflecting on his father during the Kingfish's birthday, Russell Long had this message for his father in an interview with WBRZ: "You did good. I wish you would have had time to do more."