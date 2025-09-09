70°
70 for 70: Mary Manhein, Baton Rouge's Bone Lady who set standards in forensic anthropology

Tuesday, September 09 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Mary Manhein was an anthropologist who helped authorities solve many high-profile cold cases at LSU's FACES Lab.

Known as the Bone Lady, Manhein solved the mysteries of the missing, putting people's puzzles together. 

In 2012, she and her team at the FACES Lab helped solve the case of Mickey Shunick, the missing Louisiana college student whose disappearance sparked national attention. 

Manhein also helped discover that the mummy on display at the Louisiana Art and Science Museum was a "he" after many years believing it was a "she." 

She retired in 2015, but not before setting the standards in the field of forensic anthropology. 

