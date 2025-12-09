70 for 70: Gov. Bobby Jindal and the role his administration played in development in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS — Bobby Jindal, who served as governor for two terms from 2008 to 2016, has some special connections to Denham Springs and Livingston Parish that helped the area grow and develop during his term and beyond.

His first term was defined by two major natural disasters, starting with Hurricane Gustav in September 2008, described as the capital region's Katrina. The other disaster, the April 2010 Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil spill, sent oil gushing into the Gulf for months, covering beaches and wildlife and radically altering the lives of fishermen and tourists.

Jindal aimed to lead the state's recovery in the wake of these events, launching his bid for a second term on 2une In.

Jindal would eventually invest more than $220 million in transportation in Denham Springs and the rest of Livingston Parish, with the opening of the new Amite River Bridge connecting East Baton Rouge Parish to Livingston in 2010.

One year later, he cut the ribbon to open the new Magnolia River Bridge. That same year, the $22 million I-12 widening project began, aimed at reducing congestion in Livingston.

WBRZ is spending the week going 2 Your Town in Denham Springs, culminating in all-day coverage on Thursday, leading up to the Lighting of the Christmas Tree at 6 p.m. Learn more here.