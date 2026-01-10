64°
One in critical condition following shooting near Prescott Road
BATON ROUGE — Authorities responded to a shooting near the intersection of West Brookstown Drive and Heidel Avenue off Prescott Road on Saturday afternoon.
According to emergency responders, the shooting occurred around 1:20 p.m., leaving one victim in critical condition.
The victim was transported to a local hospital.
