70 for 70: Lt. General Russel Honore

Over the last 70 years, WBRZ has seen countless personalities, newsmakers, community servants and celebrities come onto our air. As part of our celebration of Channel 2's anniversary, here is a list of 70 people who have appeared on air since we began.

This week on 70 for 70, we look back on Lt. General Russel Honore, the "Category 5" General who led Louisiana out of disaster.

Honore led the federal and military response in the aftermath of devastating hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

Honore is retired now and lives in the capital city, and has appeared many times on Sunday Journal over the last 15 years to talk about hurricane preparedness.

"Never again will we go through something like that, with so many people trapped," Honore said.

You can find the full 70 for 70 list here.