70 for 70: Paula Pennington de la Bretonne continues family legacy of better health in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — Paula Pennington de la Bretonne is continuing her grandparents' legacy of bettering health in Baton Rouge through the Pennington Biomedical Research Center.

Her grandparents, Doc and Irene Pennington, opened the facility in 1988. Over the years, WBRZ has reported on Penninton's many studies, screenings, and symposiums dealing with everything from obesity and diabetes to dementia and nutrition.

Paula has carried on their passion and has even been responsible for bringing major performers to Baton Rouge to showcase Pennington. In 2022, the center hosted Music and the Mind, a groundbreaking event featuring world-renowned soprano Renee Fleming.

Today, as Pennington approaches its 40th anniversary in 2028, Paula looks back on her grandparents' dream and the legacy to come.