Protestors gather at Capitol in support of protests in Iran

BATON ROUGE — Protestors in Baton Rouge gathered at the Capitol for a second day of protesting in support of the protests in Iran on Saturday.

The group said they're fighting for the freedom of the people in Iran after protests in the country began due to inflation spiking overnight, dramatically increasing the prices for basic goods.

"We want to get the voice out in Baton Rouge. Make people understand that we, the Baton Rouge community, the Persian Baton Rouge community, want the terrorist regime of Iran to end," Hamed Ghassemi said.

Iran has implemented an internet blackout since Thursday, leaving the nation cut off from the rest of the world. With all communications in the country being cut off, family members outside of Iran trying to get in contact with their loved ones have grown concerned.

"We're here to show support for all of the people in the world, not just Persians but the Jews, the Christians, the Americans. We're here with everybody."

At least 45 people have been killed in protests in Iran, according to a report by CNN.