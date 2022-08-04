79°
Latest Weather Blog
High-speed chase through Baton Rouge Thursday tied to recent killing
BATON ROUGE - A high-speed chase involving a potential murder suspect ended in a violent wreck near Mid City Thursday.
Photos from the crash scene, located around the intersection of North Street and N 35th Street, showed a wrecked pickup truck and sedan. Police had closed off the intersection by around 2:30 p.m.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the suspect is tied to a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend.
Three people were taken to a hospital, one in critical condition. Police said the suspect was not seriously hurt.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police: After picking fight at Tigerland bar, Port Allen officer allegedly followed...
-
City invests in military floodwater transport vehicle ahead of hurricane season
-
Details will determine if DCFS worker will face charges for child's overdose...
-
Family of murder victims voice dismay over convicted killer's possible parole
-
Louie's Cafe says times are tough as costs increase
Sports Video
-
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
-
Sculptor on making Pete Maravich Statue
-
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year...
-
Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout year in 2022
-
Poll: LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West