Baton Rouge, Louisiana
High-speed chase through Baton Rouge Thursday tied to recent killing

18 hours 36 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, August 03 2022 Aug 3, 2022 August 03, 2022 11:00 PM August 03, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A high-speed chase involving a potential murder suspect ended in a violent wreck near Mid City Thursday.

Photos from the crash scene, located around the intersection of North Street and N 35th Street, showed a wrecked pickup truck and sedan. Police had closed off the intersection by around 2:30 p.m.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the suspect is tied to a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend

Three people were taken to a hospital, one in critical condition. Police said the suspect was not seriously hurt.

This is a developing story. 

