87°
Latest Weather Blog
Two people killed in separate crashes overnight
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Two people were killed in separate crashes in Tangipahoa and St. Tammany parishes, according to Louisiana State Police.
Police say William Edwards Jr., 67, died in Ponchatoula around 9:30 p.m. Friday night while riding his bicycle after his bicycle traveled into the northbound lane of LA Hwy 445 directly into the path of a Toyota Camry. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Trending News
In Slidell, Helgin Tian, 18, died around 3 a.m. Saturday morning after Tian's Chevrolet struck a bridge guardrail and overturned while going northbound on U.S. Hwy 190. Tian was pronounced dead on the scene.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...