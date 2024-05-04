73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mental health professionals remind residents of tips to keep a sound mind

1 hour 31 minutes 50 seconds ago Saturday, May 04 2024 May 4, 2024 May 04, 2024 9:05 PM May 04, 2024 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

BATON ROUGE - May is mental health awareness month and professionals are reminding residents that it's important to tackle mental heath issues early.

Counselor at The Wellness Studio, Dr. Katie Fetzer said the brain is just like any part of the body and it's important to take care of it. 

"Our mind sits within the brain and as with any other piece of us and our health, things can happen to us in life that can cause us to struggle," Dr. Fetzer said. "What we know as mental health professionals it that it is much better to prevent things from escalating and worsening than it would be to intervene later when things have become progressively worse." 

An easy way for early intervention is to seek professional help such as scheduling an appointment with a therapist. 

Trending News

Louisiana residents can text REACHOUT to 741741or call 1-866-310-7977 to be connected to a crisis counselor. The service is free and confidential. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days