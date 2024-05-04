Latest Weather Blog
Mental health professionals remind residents of tips to keep a sound mind
BATON ROUGE - May is mental health awareness month and professionals are reminding residents that it's important to tackle mental heath issues early.
Counselor at The Wellness Studio, Dr. Katie Fetzer said the brain is just like any part of the body and it's important to take care of it.
"Our mind sits within the brain and as with any other piece of us and our health, things can happen to us in life that can cause us to struggle," Dr. Fetzer said. "What we know as mental health professionals it that it is much better to prevent things from escalating and worsening than it would be to intervene later when things have become progressively worse."
An easy way for early intervention is to seek professional help such as scheduling an appointment with a therapist.
Trending News
Louisiana residents can text REACHOUT to 741741or call 1-866-310-7977 to be connected to a crisis counselor. The service is free and confidential.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mental health professionals remind residents of tips to keep a sound mind
-
Ochsner hosts STEM festival to engage childhood education
-
Woman honored at City Park Golf Course for tireless efforts to improve...
-
Baker Police searching for burglary suspect
-
LSU sees loud but peaceful dueling protests over Palestine, war in Gaza;...
Sports Video
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...