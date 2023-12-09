Gonzales PD looking for person who shot, killed man driving along Burnside Highway on Friday night

GONZALES - Police in Gonzales are looking for a person who shot and killed a man driving along Burnside Highway on Friday night.

Officers said Craig Haynes Jr. of Darrow was driving along Burnside Highway between LA 30 and Worthy Road around 11 p.m. when he was shot. Haynes Jr. was taken to a hospital and died on Saturday.

Anyone with information should call (225) 647-9580.