Man found shot multiple times in backyard of Bartlett Street home

3 hours 25 minutes 29 seconds ago Saturday, May 04 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials said a man was taken to a hospital after he was shot multiple times Saturday afternoon. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the man was found in the backyard of a home along Bartlett Street near Winbourne Avenue around 6:15 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital and their condition is unknown. 

No more information was immediately available. 

