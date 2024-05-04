74°
Man found shot multiple times in backyard of Bartlett Street home
BATON ROUGE - Officials said a man was taken to a hospital after he was shot multiple times Saturday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the man was found in the backyard of a home along Bartlett Street near Winbourne Avenue around 6:15 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital and their condition is unknown.
No more information was immediately available.
