Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: The 150th Kentucky Derby! $$$
Hunter McCann has the best bets for the Kentucky Derby, NBA playoffs, college baseball, MLB and NHL Playoffs!
Friday
NBA:
Cavaliers @ Magic: Magic -4.5
Clippers @ Mavericks: Clippers +8
MLB:
Trending News
Tigers @ Yankees: Yankees ML
Orioles @ Reds: Orioles ML
Rangers @ Royals: Rangers ML
College Baseball:
Coastal Carolina @ Southern Miss: Southern Miss ML
Oklahoma State @ Texas: Texas ML
UCF @ Houston: Houston ML
NHL:
Canucks @ Predators: Predators ML
Stars @ Knights: Stars ML
Saturday
Kentucky Derby:
To Win:
Fierceness
Catching Freedom
Track Phantom
NBA:
Timberwolves @ Nuggets: Nuggets -4.5
NHL:
Maple Leafs @ Bruins: Bruins ML
MLB:
College Baseball:
Sunday
NBA:
NHL:
MLB:
College Baseball:
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...