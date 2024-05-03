$$$ Best Bets: The 150th Kentucky Derby! $$$

Hunter McCann has the best bets for the Kentucky Derby, NBA playoffs, college baseball, MLB and NHL Playoffs!



Friday

NBA:

Cavaliers @ Magic: Magic -4.5

Clippers @ Mavericks: Clippers +8

MLB:

Tigers @ Yankees: Yankees ML

Orioles @ Reds: Orioles ML

Rangers @ Royals: Rangers ML

College Baseball:

Coastal Carolina @ Southern Miss: Southern Miss ML

Oklahoma State @ Texas: Texas ML

UCF @ Houston: Houston ML

NHL:

Canucks @ Predators: Predators ML

Stars @ Knights: Stars ML

Saturday

Kentucky Derby:

To Win:

Fierceness

Catching Freedom

Track Phantom

NBA:

Timberwolves @ Nuggets: Nuggets -4.5

NHL:

Maple Leafs @ Bruins: Bruins ML

MLB:

TBD

College Baseball:

TBD

Sunday

NBA:

TBD

NHL:

TBD

MLB:

TBD

College Baseball:

TBD