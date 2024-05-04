Ochsner hosts STEM festival to engage childhood education

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Ochsner Discovery Health Sciences Academy held a free spring festival and STEM fest Saturday in order to introduce children from Pre-K to elementary school to learning about STEM.

The event took place at Baton Rouge Oschner's campus on South Harrells Ferry Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It featured dozens of hands-on stations, along with games and free food. Organizers say today was an opportunity to give the young people of Baton Rouge a passion for learning.

"We partnered up with STEM NOLA to bring a STEM event to the Baton Rouge area because we share a philosophy of hands on learning," the event organizers said. "We know students learn through play, and through engagement. Therefore, the more a kid is engaged, the more kids are interested in something, the more likely they are to retain that learning and be engaged as a life long learner."