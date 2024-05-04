Latest Weather Blog
Ochsner hosts STEM festival to engage childhood education
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Ochsner Discovery Health Sciences Academy held a free spring festival and STEM fest Saturday in order to introduce children from Pre-K to elementary school to learning about STEM.
The event took place at Baton Rouge Oschner's campus on South Harrells Ferry Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
It featured dozens of hands-on stations, along with games and free food. Organizers say today was an opportunity to give the young people of Baton Rouge a passion for learning.
Trending News
"We partnered up with STEM NOLA to bring a STEM event to the Baton Rouge area because we share a philosophy of hands on learning," the event organizers said. "We know students learn through play, and through engagement. Therefore, the more a kid is engaged, the more kids are interested in something, the more likely they are to retain that learning and be engaged as a life long learner."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mental health professionals remind residents of tips to keep a sound mind
-
Ochsner hosts STEM festival to engage childhood education
-
Woman honored at City Park Golf Course for tireless efforts to improve...
-
Baker Police searching for burglary suspect
-
LSU sees loud but peaceful dueling protests over Palestine, war in Gaza;...
Sports Video
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...