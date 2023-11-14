Man, 21, killed in overnight shooting on Old Rafe Mayer Road

60°
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - a 21-year-old man was shot and killed along Old Rafe Mayer Road on Tuesday morning.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's office confirms 21-year-old Clarence Jackson III was found dead around 12:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Old Rafe Mayer Road near Scenic Highway.

Deputies are investigating, no suspect or motive have been released.

This is a developing story.

