Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state

Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for Dudley DeBosier’s Leadership Academy.

Each year hundreds of nonprofits from around the state gather at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center for a seminar that includes guest speakers, networking and helpful resources.

Dudley DeBosier’s annual Leadership Academy is a way for nonprofits to discover their mission and expand upon that to grow and serve more people in their communities.

This year marks the 14th Leadership Academy. With over 500 people at the conference, partner Chad Dudley said it is amazing to see the participation grow over the years.

“There's so many amazing nonprofits. How do we help them all? And this was a way that we came up with, like, alright, let's get them all in a room and see if we can make them all better and just build relationships with them, and through word of mouth, much like our law firm, it just grew. People had a great experience with it, they started telling other people and we saw new faces show up. And it's just been taken off. We started off with about eight people sitting around a conference room table and we'll have close to 500 people here today,” Dudley said.

