No. 10 LSU wins final series of regular season over Liberty 9-4

Courtesy: @LSUSoftball

BATON ROUGE - No. 10 LSU Softball finished their regular season on a high note with a 9-4 win over Liberty Saturday night.

The Tigers won the first game of the series Friday night with a score of 4-0. This is LSU's first weekend series win since late March when the Tigers swept Texas A&M.

This is the final series of the regular season as the Tigers head to Auburn next week for the SEC Tournament.