Saturday AM Forecast: Warm and humid with isolated storms this weekend

The weekend will feature the return of temperatures in the upper 80's with lots of humidity around. Thunderstorms will also be on the table, but will stay isolated in nature.

Today & Tonight: Highs today will soar into the upper 80's under partly sunny skies. Lots of humidity in the area will make feels like temperatures in the 90's. When we reach peak daytime heating in the afternoon and evening, some isolated thunderstorms will be possible. These will carry the threat of some lightning. Going into the overnight hours, skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60's.

Up Next: Sunday will be warm and humid as well with highs in the mid to upper 80's. A weak upper level disturbance will move through during the day. The disturbance and warm temperatures will be enough to initiate isolated storms. These will once again have the threat of lightning. Next week will feel a lot like summer. Temperatures will be in the lower 90's for most of the week. Humidity will make it feel even warmer. Besides a few daily pop-up showers, no widespread rain event is expected.

