'Let's run it back.' Haleigh Bryant to stay at LSU for year 5 of gymnastics

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - It's been five to seven business days...

LSU gymnastics national champion Haleigh Bryant announced she would be staying with the Tigers for a fifth year of competing on the mat. 

"First, I want to thank my family for always supporting me," Bryant said in a video Tuesday, "and sacrificing so much to make sure I live out my dreams. My teammates, thank you for being my sisters and always having my back. I will cherish our memories forever. To the coaching staff for always trusting and believing in me and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime. 

"Competing in the PMAC every Friday night has been a dream come true."

