58°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman found dead; Deputies searching for boyfriend likely tied to her death
BATON ROUGE- East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies are looking for a man they believe had involvement in the death of his girlfriend.
Deputies responded to the Ivy Park Apartments on Jones Creek Road Wednesday, around 12 p.m., where they found 42-year-old Tonyetta Loveless dead.
Investigators believe she was fighting with her boyfriend 39-year-old Andre Weatherspoon the evening before and he was seen hitting her and flashing a gun at her.
Weatherspoon is believed to have left the area.
Trending News
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call local authorities or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 225-344-STOP.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Holiday Express on schedule to arrive in Gonzales Thursday; road closures announced
-
Tenants ask apartment management to make significant changes, address mold
-
Lane shift on I-10 West pushed back to Friday; delayed by cold...
-
Attorney General elect orders in depth review of State Police
-
Landry names new head of Louisiana State Police