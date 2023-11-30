Woman found dead; Deputies searching for boyfriend likely tied to her death

BATON ROUGE- East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies are looking for a man they believe had involvement in the death of his girlfriend.

Deputies responded to the Ivy Park Apartments on Jones Creek Road Wednesday, around 12 p.m., where they found 42-year-old Tonyetta Loveless dead.

Investigators believe she was fighting with her boyfriend 39-year-old Andre Weatherspoon the evening before and he was seen hitting her and flashing a gun at her.

Weatherspoon is believed to have left the area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call local authorities or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 225-344-STOP.