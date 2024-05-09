LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series

BATON ROUGE - LSU Baseball does not get the clean sweep as they fall to Auburn in game three of the series 7-5 on Sunday afternoon.

Auburn had the hot hand first plating five runs in the first inning and tacking on two more in the third and sixth innings.

LSU did not score a run until Ashton Larson hit an RBI single to right field sending Michael Braswell III home.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Steven Milam hit his third home run of the season to left center field that brought home three more runs.

Ashton Larson would hit a sacrifice fly ball to send home Alex Milazzo in the seventh inning for LSU's fifth run of the game, but the Tiger bats could not do any more to get the win over Auburn.

However, their wins on Friday and Saturday secured the series victory; their second SEC series win of the season.

LSU is back at home on Tuesday to face Grambling State at 6:30 p.m.