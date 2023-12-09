Officials seize over $300,000 worth of narcotics in Ponchatoula drug bust

PONCHATOULA - The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office arrested three Ponchatoula subjects after seizing over $300,000 worth of narcotics Friday morning.

Police seized approximately one ounce of heroin, two kilos of methamphetamine and approximately 10,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills. The narcotics alone are estimated to be over $300,000 in street value alongside $100,000 in cash seized, making this bust the third highest monetary seizure in TPSO history.

Multiple firearms and suppressors were also seized, including one that had been reported as stolen.

The three people arrested were Michael Paul Lacava, 42, Merri Lauren Vaccaro, 29, and Andrew Robert Lombas, 36/ Lacava and Vacarro received a litany of charges, including two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substances and three counts of possession with intent to distribute scheduled II controlled dangerous substances. Lombas was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.