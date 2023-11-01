Trio formally charged with looting BR doctor's home after he died while taking drugs

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge district attorney has formally charged three people accused of rummaging through a doctor's house after he died while taking drugs in his own bedroom.

Court records obtained by WBRZ show that 21-year-old Elizabeth Rios, 29-year-old Kurtis Heard and 38-year-old Gainer Fleming were charged Monday in the case surrounding the death of James Greer, an emergency room doctor who was found dead in his Carter Avenue home Aug. 10.

Each faces counts of felony theft, failure to seek assistance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Arrest documents allege that Greer, 43, met up with the suspects at a hotel on N Harrell's Ferry Road hours before his death.

After Greer asked Fleming whether Rios was "free" that night, all four rode together to Greer's home. There, Greer allegedly wrote a $300 check to pay for "Rios' company" and then went with her into his bedroom.

Once inside, Rios says she and Greer stripped down and started using drugs. She said Greer was giving her a massage when he collapsed on top of her, unresponsive.

After she ran out of the room and told Fleming and Heard what happened, all three allegedly turned the house over, stealing guns, laptops and other valuables. They then loaded the stolen goods into Greer's Land Rover and used it to flee the area, according to the arrest paperwork.

Greer's body was found days later, and police arrested all three suspects about two weeks after that.