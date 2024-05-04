68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU baseball beats No. 1 Texas A&M 6-4 after four-run inning

2 hours 58 minutes 6 seconds ago Friday, May 03 2024 May 3, 2024 May 03, 2024 9:54 PM May 03, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - LSU gained an important win over No. 1 Texas A&M 6-4 after a four-run sixth inning that propelled them to the top.

Trailing 3-2 going into the sixth, LSU responded with a two RBI double from Josh Pearson that gave them the lead. LSU added to the score with a sacrifice fly from Hayden Travinski and an RBI single from Steven Milam.

Gage Jump started at pitcher for LSU, and he struck out three pitchers while allowing three runs and six hits in 5.1 innings pitched.

LSU faces the Aggies at Alex Box 6:30 Saturday.

