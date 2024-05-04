LSU baseball beats No. 1 Texas A&M 6-4 after four-run inning

BATON ROUGE - LSU gained an important win over No. 1 Texas A&M 6-4 after a four-run sixth inning that propelled them to the top.

Trailing 3-2 going into the sixth, LSU responded with a two RBI double from Josh Pearson that gave them the lead. LSU added to the score with a sacrifice fly from Hayden Travinski and an RBI single from Steven Milam.

Gage Jump started at pitcher for LSU, and he struck out three pitchers while allowing three runs and six hits in 5.1 innings pitched.

LSU faces the Aggies at Alex Box 6:30 Saturday.