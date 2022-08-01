90°
Three injured after overnight shooting off of Winbourne Ave.
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a reported shooting late Sunday night.
Sources say three victims were taken to a local hospital after a shooting around 11 p.m. on Bradley Street near the intersection of Winbourne Avenue and North Foster Drive. One victim was reported to be in critical condition, while the others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
It is unclear what led to the shooting or if there are any possible suspects.
This is a developing story.
