LSU with solid haul on National Signing Day

Brian Kelly closing out his first class as LSU head coach with a solid haul with a late push to land several top tier prospects. The most notable is one of the top ranked linebackers in the country, 5 star Harold Perkins from Cypress, Texas. Perkins, a one time Texas A&M commit, is a New Orleans native and said Brian Kelly's personality and the atmosphere he's already built in Baton Rouge was one of the key factors in the Tigers getting his pledge.

Though Perkins was the crown jewel of this 2022 for LSU on Signing Day, the Tigers did have some swing and misses. Running back Tre'Vonte Citizen (#10 overall player in Louisiana) out of Lake Charles inked with Miami over LSU, Florida and Auburn. The one time LSU commit is the #9 running back in the country.

A late addition not only to LSU's recruiting board but to many blue blood programs, was Westgate tight end Danny Lewis Jr. Lewis had been committed to Cincinnati but after the state title game against Warren Easton, his stock soared. His finalists consisted of LSU, Alabama and Florida all of which offered Lewis in January. Lewis would eventually go on to sign with the Tide, making him the 5th player from the state of Louisiana to sign with Nick Saban.

247 Sports currently has LSU's class of 15 commits as the 12th best in the country.