LSU Gymnastics wins regional finals to advance to national semi finals

Courtesy: @LSUGym

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - LSU Gymnastics has advanced to the NCAA National Semi Finals by winning the Fayetteville Regional with a final score of 198.250.

The Tigers were headlined by Konnor McClain's 9.95 on balance beam as well as Aleah Finnegan's 9.95 on floor exercise.

However, senior Haleigh Bryant stole the show in the second half of the meet with two perfect 10 scores for her vault and uneven bars routines.

The top two teams in the regional advance to nationals and LSU and Arkansas came out on top. This is the fourth time in five years LSU has advanced to nationals and the second year in a row.

Last season, the Tigers placed fourth in the nation at the NCAA national championship meet, and this year they are looking to win their first ever team national championship.

LSU will compete at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, in the semi finals on April 18.

If they advance, they will compete in the finals on April 20 at 3 p.m.