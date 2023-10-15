67°
LSU climbs rankings in latest AP Poll - See how the Tigers rank
BATON ROUGE - The latest AP Poll shows LSU climbing up in the rankings.
After a decisive victory against Auburn, the Tigers managed to jump up three spots to be ranked No. 19.
See the full rankings below.
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Ohio State
4. Florida State
5. Washington
6. Oklahoma
7. Penn State
8. Texas
9. Oregon
10. North Carolina
11. Alabama
12. Oregon State
13. Ole Miss
14. Utah
15. Notre Dame
16. Duke
17. Tennessee
18. USC
19. LSU
20. Missouri
21. Louisville
22. Air Force
23. Tulane
24. Iowa
25. UCLA
LSU now prepares to face off against the Army Black Knights in Tiger Stadium next week. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.
