LSU climbs rankings in latest AP Poll - See how the Tigers rank

BATON ROUGE - The latest AP Poll shows LSU climbing up in the rankings.

After a decisive victory against Auburn, the Tigers managed to jump up three spots to be ranked No. 19.

See the full rankings below.

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Oklahoma

7. Penn State

8. Texas

9. Oregon

10. North Carolina

11. Alabama

12. Oregon State

13. Ole Miss

14. Utah

15. Notre Dame

16. Duke

17. Tennessee

18. USC

19. LSU

20. Missouri

21. Louisville

22. Air Force

23. Tulane

24. Iowa

25. UCLA

LSU now prepares to face off against the Army Black Knights in Tiger Stadium next week. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.