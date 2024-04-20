71°
LSU Gymnastics wins first NCAA title in program history with score of 198.2250

Saturday, April 20 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Brie Andras

FORT WORTH, TX - LSU Gymnastics won their first national championship in program history with a score of 198.2250.

The Tigers started on floor exercise. Junior KJ Johnson fell during her second tumbling pass and was scored a 9.2.875, but the Tigers were able to drop her score and count every score at 9.9 or above.

Haleigh Bryant led the way on floor with a 9.9375 and Kiya Johnson anchored the team with a 9.925.

LSU was in first place after the first rotation with a team score of 49.6125.

On vault, LSU was led by Haleigh Bryant who scored a 9.95 with her front pike half.

The vault squad scored a 49.4000.

