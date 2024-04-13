Nussmeier shines, offense and defense tie at LSU spring Game

BATON ROUGE - The LSU football team played their annual spring game Saturday afternoon at Tiger Stadium.

In a format pitting the offense and defense against each other, the offense and defense played to a 34-34 tie.

That's a wrap for spring football!

Garrett Nussmeier went 7-for-7 for 186 yards and 2 TDs at today's #LSU spring game.

The offense and defense played to a 34-34 tie. pic.twitter.com/p4cbnkWif5 — Jack Schemmel (@Jack_Schemmel27) April 13, 2024

Projected LSU starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier played well, leading three touchdown drives and tossing two touchdown passes.

Wide Receivers Kyren Lacy and Zavion Thomas hauled in Nussmeier touchdown passes.