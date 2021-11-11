61°
LSU-ULM will kick off late in Tiger Stadium

2 days 16 hours 5 minutes ago Monday, November 08 2021 Nov 8, 2021 November 08, 2021 12:05 PM November 08, 2021 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU and ULM will face off late at night in Death Valley later this month.

The SEC announced Monday that the Tigers and the Warhawks will kick off in Baton Rouge at 8 p.m. local time on Nov. 20.

This weekend, the Tigers will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at 6:30 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. 

