Wednesday's Health Report: Astrazeneca pulling COVID-19 vaccine, cites low demand
BATON ROUGE — U.K.-based drug manufacturer Astrazeneca is pulling its COVID-19 vaccine globally. They cited low demand.
The company said the vaccine has not generated revenue since April 2023.
Astrazeneca's vaccine has been one of the main vaccines for COVID-19, with more than three billion doses supplied since it began to roll out in 2021.
But the company now says the availability of new shots has led to a decline in demand. Experts have pointed out that other vaccines have higher levels of effectiveness, as well as being more easily adaptable to new variants of the virus.
