83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Wednesday's Health Report: Astrazeneca pulling COVID-19 vaccine, cites low demand

2 hours 48 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, May 08 2024 May 8, 2024 May 08, 2024 5:17 PM May 08, 2024 in Health
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — U.K.-based drug manufacturer Astrazeneca is pulling its COVID-19 vaccine globally. They cited low demand.

The company said the vaccine has not generated revenue since April 2023. 

Astrazeneca's vaccine has been one of the main vaccines for COVID-19, with more than three billion doses supplied since it began to roll out in 2021.

Trending News

But the company now says the availability of new shots has led to a decline in demand. Experts have pointed out that other vaccines have higher levels of effectiveness, as well as being more easily adaptable to new variants of the virus.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days