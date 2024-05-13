Louisiana tourism delegation to attend Cannes Film Festival to encourage investment in state film industry

BATON ROUGE — The state tourism department, along with economic and entertainment development agencies, are going to Europe to promote the state's film industry and incentivize travel to Louisiana.

The Department of Culture, Recreation & Tourism is partnering with the Louisiana Economic Development and Louisiana Entertainment to promote filming movies, television shows and other projects in the state during a visit to the Cannes Film Festival in France on the first leg of their European tour, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser announced Monday.

The Cannes Film Festival, one of the most prestigious stages for film in the world, begins Tuesday and continues until May 25. Nungesser said that the state's delegation will host a Louisiana Day at the American Film Pavilion to urge filmmakers to shoot movies in Louisiana.

"After the actor’s strike, securing a spot at Cannes to promote filming in Louisiana was essential. We will meet with media and participate in panel discussions to promote the Louisiana film industry and tourism, which we know people travel to destinations where film and television shows are produced," Nungesser said.

Following their time at Cannes, where "The Godfather" director Francis Ford Coppola will be debuting a new film, the tourism delegation will continue to Milan, Italy, and Madrid, Spain.

The Louisiana Office of Tourism will join the group as part of a $300,000 grant from the U.S. Commerce Department to promote Louisiana as a tourism destination to Italian and Spanish markets. The grant also funds an expansion into Mumbai, India, Nungesser said in a release.

U.S. Ambassador of Spain Julissa Reynoso Pantaleon will host Nungesser and the delegation for a banquet to highlight the state's culture, tourism and seafood industry. King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain are among invited guests.

Nungesser previously welcomed the Spanish royals to New Orleans for a tour of the Cabildo during the opening of an exhibit showcasing Spain’s support for the American colonies during the Revolutionary War.